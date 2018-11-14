50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1968

Delbert Allen Sr., president of Allen Canning Company and owner of the Town and Country Market, announced that the Town and Country Market, located at 506 East Main, had been sold to the Dillon Companies Inc., whose main offices were in Hutchinson, Kan. The Dillon firm was operating seven supermarkets in Arkansas; two in Fayetteville, one each in Paris, Ozark, Prairie Grove, Springdale and Rogers. The company had a five-state operation which included 123 retail outlets with an annual volume of approximately 190 million dollars.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1988

After getting off to a slow start, Siloam Springs used its superior depth and pulled away from the Shiloh Saints in the second half and went on to beat the Saints easily 64-36 in the Panthers' season opener.

Siloam Springs outscored Shiloh, 35-15 in the second half and limited the Saints to just two in the second quarter.

Rex Osbourn and David Crider came off the bench to spark a late run in the first quarter and Crider drilled a jump shot with five seconds left to give the Panthers a 19-14 lead.

Crider and Todd Simmons added buckets late in the second quarter, as the Panthers increased their lead to 29-21 at halftime.

The Panthers then came out and scored the first six points of the second half and they never looked back.

Crider led the Panthers with a game high 16 points. Junior forward Shannon Clark also hit double figures with 11 points. Jamie Owens and Aaron Harrison each pulled down six rebounds for the Panthers.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2008

Cole Younger, a 15-year-old sophomore at Westville (Okla.) High School, claimed the Pure Stock Track Championship at the West Siloam Springs Speedway.

Not yet old enough to drive legally on the street, Younger spent his weekends racing for the checkered flag.

He began driving at the end of the previous season at the age of 14, where his greatest accomplishment was winning the 50-lap race that paid $500.

