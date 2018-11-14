Photo submitted Hayden Fullerton and her siblings were the third place winners of the contest for the Wizard of Oz inspired costumes.

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County held its annual Spooky Spectacular on Oct. 26.

Approximately 500 people attended the main event and about 35 teenagers attended teen night. The main event included costume and coloring contests, face painting, trick-or-treating, carnival games, free concessions and prizes, while the teen night included the showing of a scary movie.

In a canned food drive associated with the Spooky Spectacular, the club donated 250 pounds of canned goods to the Manna Center and another 75 pounds to the Genesis House, according to Stephen Johnston, the club's director of operations.

The Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club was the title sponsor for the event and Lowe's partnered with the club to raffle off a smoker as a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

