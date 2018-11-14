Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown women's basketball players listen as head coach Jeff Soderquist gives instructions during last Saturday's game against Ecclesia.

Head coach Jeff Soderquist emptied his bench as every player contributed to scoreline in the John Brown University women's basketball team's 116-42 win over Ecclesia on Saturday night inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles (3-0) started 4 of 5 from the field and opened up a quick 9-0 lead just 1 minute, 54 seconds into the first quarter and never looked back. A monstrous 63 percent (46 of 73) shooting effort, easily JBU's best of the season, propelled the John Brown offense while the transition game provided the mechanism as the hosts piled up 35 fast-break points -- building at one time a 74-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Senior Baily Cameron returned to form, hitting 7 of 8 from the field to post a game-high 18 points, including a 4 of 5 mark from behind the arc. Senior Karina Chandra hit 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 16 points and 6 rebounds, while senior Preslea Lawson came off the bench to contribute 13 points on an efficient 6 of 8 effort from the field.

Freshman Haley James hit 5 of 6 from the charity stripe to contribute 12 points and junior Jordan Martin and freshman Maddie Altman each added 11 points apiece.

Martin and Lawson led the offensive rebound parade to the tune of three each -- allowing the Golden Eagles to total up 15 on the night -- resulting in 22 more shot chances than the visiting Royals (0-6) and 22 second-chance points.

Haley Gresham and Harmony Van Campen, 15 and 12 points respectively, did what they could to keep Ecclesia in the contest, but the visitors could only hit 29 percent of its chances (15 of 51) and turned the ball over 25 times.

The Golden Eagles doubled up Ecclesia on the glass, 44-22, and limited its turnovers to just nine.

Junior K.J. Roh, freshman Sierra Bailey and freshman Marta Matamala each made their 2018-19 debuts, combining for 18 of JBU's 68 points off the bench.

The Golden Eagles welcome Bacone (Okla.) to Bill George Arena on Thursday (Nov. 15) for a 6 p.m. tipoff to open Sooner Athletic Conference play.

John Brown 116, Ecclesia 42

Ecclesia 8 5 13 16 -- 42

John Brown 36 23 29 28 -- 116

Ecclesia (0-6): Gresham 15, Van Campen 12, Thompson 8, Gray 4.

John Brown (3-0): Cameron 18, Chandra 16, Lawson 13, James 12, Martin 11, Altman 11, Roh 9, Nelson 8, Matamala 7, Williams 6, Teague 2, Bailey 2, Fergen 1.

Sports on 11/14/2018