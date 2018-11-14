The best way to protect yourself and others from getting or spreading the flu this season is by getting a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises everyone 6 months or older to get vaccinated, especially people at high risk for developing serious complications from influenza: young children, adults older than 65, pregnant women and individuals with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and lung disease or compromised immune systems.

If you think you have the flu, visit your doctor or an urgent care as soon as possible. They may be able to prescribe antiviral drugs to treat flu illness and prevent serious flu complications. High-risk individuals with the flu are particularly in need of prompt treatment.

Symptoms

The flu is different from a cold, typically coming on suddenly. Influenza symptoms may include:

• Fever* or feeling feverish/chills (*not everyone with flu will have a fever)

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)

It's not too late to get a flu shot. Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is encouraged to get an influenza vaccine now. Flu shots are available at Siloam Springs Family Medicine, Siloam Springs Internal Medicine and Northwest Health Urgent Care. Visit MyNorthwestAnycare.com to schedule an appointment today.

About influenza

Flu is one of the most infectious diseases in the world. Five to 20 percent of Americans are affected by the virus each year and more than 200,000 are hospitalized. According to the CDC, the range of flu-associated deaths in a year ranges from 3,000 to 49,000.

People can spread the flu even before they feel sick. Adults are contagious one day before getting symptoms and up to five days after getting sick. Children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to catching and experiencing complications from the flu.

Getting vaccinated strengthens your immunity against the flu and is safer than risking illness.

In addition to the flu vaccine, these good health habits can help prevent the flu:

• Avoid close contact with people who have the flu or symptoms.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover nose and mouth with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Throw tissue in the trash after use and perform good hand hygiene.

• Frequently wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Resist touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

