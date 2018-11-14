Photo submitted Kate Loneberger, fund development director for Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, gave an update on developments in Girl Scouts in the area at the Nov. 6 Rotary Club meeting. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room in Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted

Kate Loneberger, fund development director for Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, gave an update on developments in Girl Scouts in the area at the Nov. 6 Rotary Club meeting. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room in Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kate Loneberger, fund development director for Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, gave an update on developments in Girl Scouts in the area at the Nov. 6 Rotary Club meeting. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room in Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

Photo submitted Kate Loneberger, fund development director for Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, gave an update on developments in Girl Scouts in the area at the Nov. 6 Rotary Club meeting. The Siloam Springs Rotary Club meets Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Dye Conference Room in Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University.

General News on 11/14/2018