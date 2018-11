ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.

Wednesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Girls Gray Bracket 4/6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Boys Gray Bracket 5:15/7:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bacone at JBU women 6 p.m.

Bacone at JBU men 8 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Girls Maroon Bracket 4/6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Boys Maroon Bracket 5:15/7:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Girls Gray Bracket 4/6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Boys Gray Bracket 5:15/7:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

NAIA Women's National Tournament

Kansas Wesleyan at John Brown 1:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Girls Gray Consolation 9:30 a.m.

Girls Maroon Consolation 9:30 a.m.

Girls Gray Championship noon

Girls Maroon Third Place noon

Girls Gray Third Place 2:30 p.m.

Girls Maroon Championship 2:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Classic at Siloam Springs

Boys Gray Consolation 10:45 a.m.

Boys Maroon Consolation 10:45 a.m.

Boys Gray Championship 1:15 p.m.

Boys Maroon Third Place 1:15 p.m.

Boys Gray Third Place 3:45 p.m.

Boys Maroon Championship 3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jarvis Christian at JBU women 5:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at JBU men 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Prairie Grove 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 11/14/2018