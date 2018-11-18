Nov. 5

• Holley Suzanne Haddock, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Alan Dexter, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adviel Bustamante, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Ellis Cox Jr., 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Danny Ray Riley II, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daryll Rae Buscher, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3; possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 6

• Derek Van Mullins, 33, arrested in connection with cruelty to animals; aggravated assault; battery -- 3rd degree.

• Andrew Michael Elliott, 31, arrested in connection with a parole violation.

• Michelle Paige Surber, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear -- possession of dangerous drugs, warrant from Washington County Sheriff's Office; failure to appear -- possession of dangerous drugs, warrant from Benton County Sheriff's Office; failure to appear -- shoplifting, warrant from Springdale Police Department; failure to appear -- traffic violation, warrant from Bentonville Police Department; failure to appear -- traffic violation, warrant from Highfill Police Department; contempt of court -- traffic violation, warrant from Centerton Police Department.

• Garry Gene Palone, 58, arrested in connection with public intoxication; violating a condition of release.

• Larry Brian Evans, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alan Agne Pound, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 7

• William Russell Kirk, 57, arrested in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Carol Jimmie Eagle, 75, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Bradley Scott Philpott, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 35, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication.

• Ruben James Castillo, 26, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and/or synthetic marijuana.

Nov. 8

• Austin Dakota Martin, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Damian Patrick Marshall, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Wesley Daniel Smith, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Hesten Lynn Ogden, 28, arrested in connection with forgery.

Nov. 9

• Michael Krede Curry, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chad Edward Smith, 35, arrested in connection with a board of parole warrant; failure to appear; fleeing; obstructing governmental operations/obstructs, impairs or hinders the performance of a government function.

Nov. 10

• Dustin Earl Stilwell, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; terroristic threatening.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with the purchase and/or possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor.

Nov. 11

• Albert Lee, 28, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Larry Justin Doba, 35, cited in connection with a fictitious vehicle license.

