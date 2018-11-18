The city's board of directors will consider whether to adopt the proposed budget for 2019 during its meeting on Tuesday night.

This has been anticipated for quite some time, as city staff held budget workshops in October in addition to their first meeting of November. The purpose of the workshops was to present to board members the city's current financial status as well as to provide estimates of revenues and expenses expected for 2019.

In the budget, the projected income statements -- which provide estimates of expected revenues and expenses -- show an overall deficit of roughly $1.3 million in the city's general fund, a deficit of about $6.4 million in the city's enterprise fund and a deficit of $397,599 in the city's street fund, according to the budget. These figures don't take into account all other additional sources of revenue, such as the 5/8-cent sales tax, and also that a primary cause for the deficits is a substantial amount of capital spending.

In the general fund, for example, the total combined revenue from all departments equates to about $18.6 million and expenditures are expected to be $17.6 million. This expenditure amount, however does not include the $2.3 million that is set aside for capital spending, which effectively creates the deficit in the fund. Two departments in specific account for the bulk of that $2.3 million, however, with the administration department expected to spend $830,000 and the police department $816,085.

City staff acknowledged the proposed spending for capital projects does exceed $5.5 million. They also said the budget will bring in an estimated revenue of about $2.2 million and that it meets the state's requirements for a legal budget, according to a city staff report. While it is subject to the approval of the budget, another item up for the board's consideration is an updated compensation plan for city employees.

The plan addresses wages as well as different changes in city staff, such as new positions that have been created, positions that are being eliminated or those that are being altered or reclassified, according to a city staff report. Another agenda item to be considered is the city's recommendation to approve an affidavit that will allow the city to destroy 130 boxes worth of documents the city considers to be outdated or no longer needed.

According to a city staff report, the city has a records retention policy based upon local, state and federal requirements, and the types of records that would be disposed of vary both in content and age. Some examples include employment applications submitted before 2015, building permits issued prior to 2011 or the telephone logs prior to 2017, according to a city staff report. This is expected to cost roughly $800.

The board also has a number of other items on their agenda, which are summarized below.

• The decision to confirm the reappointment of Tim McCord for a five-year term on the Arkansas Public Education Facilities Board for John Brown University, according to a city staff report. The board is required by law, its members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the board and its purpose is to ensure JBU facilities receive proper funding and support by issuing revenue bonds if needed. Other members include Carla Wasson, David Glass, Ron Harp and Roger Holroyd, and the terms are staggered so that one member's term expires every year.

• The decision to approve a purchase in the amount of $103,499 for asphalt materials needed for the Kenwood Street Widening Project.

• The decision to place an ordinance on its first reading that would amend sections of a chapter in the municipal code that pertains to zoning regulations. The amendments are aimed at reigning in the rather broad housing density regulations and setback requirements for development proposals that are located within the city's historic overlay zone (H-1). The amendments were presented to the members of the planning commission during their meeting on Tuesday and were unanimously approved.

• The decision to approve a resolution that would authorize the city to sole-source service agreements with the Siloam Springs chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, Main Street Siloam Springs, The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 29 and the Siloam Springs Museum Society.

• The decision to set a hearing date for the purpose of reviewing a petition filed on Oct. 29 by Doris and Kenneth Childers, who are requesting to close two streets located in the Gunter's addition of 1902, according to a city staff report. Arkansas state law requires that a hearing date be set to review such petitions.

General News on 11/18/2018