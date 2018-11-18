The city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved a proposal during their meeting on Tuesday night that would amend existing regulations for future housing developments located within the city's historic overlay district.

The code changes will go to the board of directors on Nov. 20 for final review. City staff brought forth the amendments largely due to their recommendation to approve a recent development request that proposed the construction of nine, multi-family, townhome-style dwelling units on a .49 acre property located at 817 N. Mt. Olive. St. In order to have the permit approved, the area had to be rezoned from R-2 (residential, single family) to R-4 (residential, multi-family); prompting backlash from nearby neighbors and ultimately ending with the applicant's decision to withdraw the application.

Staff recommended approval for the project because the area is located within the city's historic overlay zone district, also known as the H-1 overlay district, which encompasses the majority of the city and exists for the purpose of ensuring a continuation of development projects in older areas of the city, according to a city staff report. The problem arose, however, because city staff was in favor of approving the project, while simultaneously acknowledging that the project would be inconsistent with housing density regulations outlined in the city's 2030 future land-use map.

To justify their reasoning, an argument was made that this inconsistency need not be taken into consideration because the rules outlined for the H-1 overlay first, take precedence over the base zones (R-2, R-4, etc.) within it, in addition to the fact that the H-1 density standards actually allow for higher numbers of dwelling units per acre than the R-4 zone does, according to a city staff report. This resulted in larger concerns expressed from citizenry, property developers and city board directors that similar problems would arise in the future if action wasn't taken to both rein in the broad scope of the overlay and get a better idea of how it is to be interpreted moving forward.

This considered, the city's proposal takes a use-based approach and addresses two key elements of the discussions that have taken place: density and setbacks, according to a city staff report. The H-1 overlay currently permits up to 20 dwelling units per acre, and the new proposal suggests reducing this number to no more than eight dwelling units per acre for single family areas (R-2).

It also suggests that no more than 15 units be allowed for two-family areas (R-3), such as duplexes, and as for multi-family zones (R-4), the number would remain the same at 20 per acre, according to a city staff report. It should be reiterated that although the number of units change for the R-2 and R-3 zones, multi-family housing will continue to only be permitted in R-4 zones.

As for setbacks, the reason that they've become a point of interest is that during the aforementioned discussions, it became clear that the restrictions for setbacks outlined for the H-1 overlay are too loose and allow for the possibility of two entirely different types of developments to be placed too close to each other, according to a city staff report. In essence, the purpose of setbacks is to establish a space between one building and another for a number of reasons such as excessive noise or privacy, and an example mentioned in a city staff report demonstrates the importance of making changes to the current guidelines.

"In theory, one could build a multifamily structure, if they were in the R-4 zone, only five feet from a side property line," the report states. "If the house abutting to this hypothetical development was also setback at five feet, there would be only 10 feet between the sidewall of a single-family house and the sidewall of a multi-family or commercial structure."

The proposal suggests keeping the same setbacks in place for single-family (R-2) and two-family (R-3), but would require increased setbacks for any developments that are first, not zoned R-2 or R-3 and second, border properties that are zoned as R-2 or R-3, according to a city staff report. The recommended increases for such developments are as follows: From five feet to 10 feet on the sides of a given structure, from 12 to 15 feet on the side to corner and from 15 to 20 feet in the rear.

There was also a final recommendation included in the proposal, which is unrelated to the H-1 zone but suggests increasing overall lot coverage in R-3 zones from 40 to 45 percent, according to a city staff report. This was an item that was inadvertently overlooked when the city updated its zoning codes in 2017.

In other business, the commission took the following actions:

Unanimously approved the decision to table further discussion on a lot-split development permit to the commission's Jan. 8 meeting. The permit pertains to a 10.83 acre property located at 14975 S. Hwy. 59 that the applicant, Sam Pervis of Heritage Land Company, desires to split into two lots for the ultimate purpose of creating what would be known as the Pervis Minor Subdivision.

Unanimously approved a significant development permit for a 1.13 acre property located at 626 N. College St. The applicant, Chord Properties, wishes to construct 11 new townhomes and this will go to the city board on Dec. 4.

In a vote of 6-0, the commission approved a preliminary plat development permit for the 19.95 acre property located at 3897 E. Kenwood St., subject to the fulfillment of two conditions. The applicant, Siloam Springs Housing Partners, wishes to establish the plat for what would ultimately become the Ridgestone Subdivision, which would consist of 55, two-family residential lots; this will go to the city board on Dec. 4.

Unanimously approved a final plat development permit for the 19.24 acre property located on the 2100 block of North Lexington Street, subject to the fulfillment of three conditions. The applicant, Rausch Coleman Holmes NWA, wishes to finalize a plat for the second phase of the Autumn Glen Subdivision, which would consist of 76, single-family residential lots; this will go to the city board on Feb. 5, 2019.

Unanimously approved a significant development permit for the 2.36 acre property located at 155 N. Lincoln St., subject to the fulfillment of three conditions. The applicant, American Self Storage, wishes to construct six self-storage facilities; this will go to the city board on Dec. 4.

In a vote of 6-0, the commission approved a significant development permit requested to construct the first two out of four climate-controlled storage facilities on property located south of the Furniture Factory Outlet, subject to the fulfillment of four conditions. This will go to the city board on Dec. 4.

