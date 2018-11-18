Community Physicians Group recently announced their decision to hire Stacy Johnson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who will work alongside Dr. Dan Pummill at the Kansas Medical Clinic in Kansas, Okla.

Johnson began her career in nursing as a certified nursing assistant at the age of 16 and at age 19, she went on to become a licensed practical nurse after attending Concorde Career College in Denver in 1996. Johnson became a registered nurse in 2006 after attending Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., earned a bachelor's of science in nursing from Chamberlain University in 2016, where she stayed and eventually became a family nurse practitioner after earning her master's of science in nursing in Aug. 2018.

"I fell in love with being a nurse and have never once regretted my career decision in over 22 years," Johnson said. "My decision to return to school in 2015 after almost 10 years as an RN was a natural progression of my desire to always be able to do more to help my patients live their healthiest life.

"I have entrusted CPG providers with my own family's care since 2014. I also completed my clinical hours with several CPG providers during my FNP program and have always found the care to be high-quality, well-organized and patient-focused."

Johnson is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 918-868-2175.

