Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Taylor Fergen, left, goes in for a layup Thursday night in the Golden Eagles' win against Bacone. Fergen finished with 12 points and 12 assists. The Golden Eagles are back in action on Tuesday at home against Jarvis Christian (Texas).

John Brown's women's basketball team took all the suspense out of its Sooner Athletic Conference opener in the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened up a 22-5 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 106-26 victory over Bacone at Bill George Arena.

Despite the big league, JBU wasn't real crisp in the early stages, but the Golden Eagles started the second half in much better fashion.

"To be honest with you, the first half I was a little disappointed," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "It reminded me of the first half against Crowley's Ridge (in the season opener on Nov. 3). We mentally weren't there. It showed with us missing easy shots. I thought in the second half, especially with the starters, they had more focus, and I thought all of our team did as well."

It took the Golden Eagles (4-0, 1-0 SAC) four possessions to crack the scoreboard, but once they did they poured it on the Warriors (0-2, 0-1).

Taylor Fergen opened up the JBU scoring with a pair of easy layups and Jordan Martin followed with a transition basket.

Karina Chandra connected on JBU's first 3-pointer for an early 9-0 lead.

Kayla Nelson scored inside and then had a steal and score for a 13-2 lead. Sara Williams connected on another trey for a 16-4 lead and the Golden Eagles got transition layups from Maddie Altman and Marta Matamala for a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.

John Brown began emptying its bench in the second quarter as it built a 42-12 lead as every available player got into the game by halftime.

JBU scored on eight of its first 10 possessions to start the second half to take a 62-17 lead. Ally Teague opened with a 3-pointer, followed by a transition layup from Chandra.

Baily Cameron splashed back-to-back 3-pointers and Fergen had another layup.

Martin had an offensive rebound and basket, and then she scored in transition, followed by another 3-pointer from Teague for a 45-point lead.

John Brown had a strong performance from its freshman class, led by post Kayla Nelson, who scored a career-high 16 points.

"I think these early games, some of these blowouts have been hard, but (the freshmen) have got a lot of good minutes for these players," Soderquist said. "There's a lot of potential there. The true test will come when we start playing some better competition."

Nelson hit 6 of 8 shots from the field, including a 3-pointer and grabbed five rebounds.

"Kayla has been like a sponge since she got here," Soderquist said. "From where she started to now, she's got a chance to be a really good post player for us. She's on the verge of really coming through and getting it."

Freshman Haley James had 11 and Maddie Altman had nine as JBU's five freshmen combined to score 40 points all off the bench.

Jordan Martin added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Taylor Fergen had 12 points and tied a school record with 12 assists for the Golden Eagles.

"That is a good night," Soderquist said of Fergen's performance.

Karina Chandra and Preslea Lawson each had nine points, while Baily Cameron had eight in limited action.

As a team, JBU had 27 assists to just nine turnovers, while the Golden Eagles forced 27 Bacone turnovers.

JBU connected on 44 of 81 shots from the field (54.3) percent and 14 of 33 from behind the 3-point line. The Golden Eagles crushed the Warriors on the boards, outrebounding Bacone 51-21, including 23 offensive rebounds.

Kaylee Pinkston scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds to pace Bacone.

John Brown returns to action at home at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Jarvis Christian (Texas) at Bill George Arena. The Golden Eagles last played Jarvis Christian on Nov. 30, 2015, during the 2015-16 season, a 74-48 Golden Eagles victory.

Soderquist said he was watching film of Jarvis Christian earlier on Tuesday and said the Golden Eagles will have to be ready to play.

"They've got a really good point guard that can really drive to the basket and finish," he said. "A lot of what they do is predicated around their guards. They've got really good athletic guards that can drive and finish. The key for us will be moving our feet and finishing."

John Brown 106, Bacone 26

Bacone^5^7^7^7^--^26

John Brown^22^20^33^31^--^106

Bacone (0-2, 0-1): Pinkston 10, A. Nelson 5, Baker 4, Coleman 3, Zimmerer 2, Ellis 2.

John Brown (4-0, 1-0): K. Nelson 16, Martin 13, Fergen 12, James 11, Chandra 9, Altman 9, Lawson 9, Cameron 8, Teague 6, Roh 6, Matamala 4, Williams 3.

Sports on 11/18/2018