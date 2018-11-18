Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has partnered with John Brown University to offer a 10 percent tuition discount to Mercy Hospital eligible employees through their employer benefits.

Eligible Mercy employees will be able to receive the tuition discount on JBU's Graduate Business, Graduate Cybersecurity and Online Undergraduate programs, including the new RN to BSN degree. All of the degrees offered through the partnership can be completed either exclusively online or through a combination of online and evening classes at the JBU Rogers Center.

"This partnership is an excellent example of fulfilling JBU's mission to help educate students in our region so that they can serve their communities better," said Ed Ericson, JBU's vice president for academic affairs. "JBU looks forward to building a long-lasting relationship that allows Mercy employees the opportunity to further their higher education while continuing in their current careers."

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is the most recent organization with which JBU has partnered to offer a tuition discount to regional employees. Other partnering organizations include J.B. Hunt, Sam's Club and Walmart. Additional information about the partnership may be found at www.jbu.edu/mercy.

Mercy includes more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, 800 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 44,000 co-workers and 2,100 Mercy Clinic physicians in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division (Mercy Technology Services), supply chain organization (ROi), and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients in more than 20 states coast to coast. For more about Mercy, visit www.mercy.net.

