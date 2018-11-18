Pearl M. Baldwin

Pearl M. Baldwin, 84, of Kansas, Okla., died Nov. 12, 2018, at her home.

She was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Richard Russell and Nancy Ross Russell. She married Frank Baldwin and was an office clerk at AAON Air Conditioning.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Chris; a daughter, Alice; five sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by two sisters, Tiny Russell of Kansas, Okla., and Barbara Steagal of Skiatook, Okla.; and two brothers, Jack Russell of Franklin, N.C., and Brian Russell of Twin Oaks, Okla.

Funeral services were Nov. 16, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial was at Russell Double Springs Cemetery in Oaks, Okla.

Carl Wendell Bolden

Carl Wendell Bolden, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 13, 2018, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Dec. 11, 1949, in New Orleans, La., to Claude Bolden and Alma Gautreaux Bolden. He married Ramona Reese on March 17, 1991, and was a truck driver. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Melanie Bolden of Washington, D.C.; a son, Jonathan Bolden of Del Rio, Texas; and a brother, Christopher Bolden of Memphis, Tenn.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Betti Jean Siemieniewski

Betti Jean Siemieniewski, 59, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 12, 2018.

She was born on March 5, 1959, in Riverside, Calif., to David Barron Kort and Gloria Barbara Graham Kort. She loved her dogs and enjoyed collecting frogs.

She is survived by three daughters, Sara Rodriguez of Decatur, Ark., Summer McDaniel of California and Savanna Collins and husband Joseph of Tontitown, Ark.; one son, David Kort of Arkansas; one brother, William Kort of California; and one sister, Sharon Shifflet of California; and five grandchildren.

Konner Tabyis Eric White

Konner Tabyis Eric White, infant son of Kassandra Kay Kessinger and Shawn Eric Lloyd White, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Buckley White and Tristan Gladden of the home; one sister, Kynley Jayne Gladden of the home; maternal grandparents, Kimberley Clark of Siloam Springs and Allen Kessinger of Siloam Springs; paternal grandparents, Janette Foreman of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and Mitchell Tyrone of Kansas City, Mo.; maternal great-grandparents, Jane Mason of Siloam Springs and Jerry Mason of Emmet, Ark.; and maternal great-great-grandmother, Lurline Bruner of Siloam Springs.

A graveside service was held on Nov. 16, 2018, at the Yell Cemetery in the Robinson Community with Pastor Gordon Topping officiating.

