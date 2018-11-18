Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday High school teacher Michele Jackson, right, was one of 14 recipients from across the state of the 2018 Bessie B. Moore Award, presented by Economics Arkansas. Jackson spoke at Tuesday's school board meeting after Principal Anne Martfeld, left, told school board members about the award. This is the third year that Jackson has earned the award for excellence in teaching economics and personal finance -- she was also a recipient in 2013 and 2015. This year, Jackson's winning project was "Making it Personal! Inspiring Teens to Embrace Personal Finance Responsibility." A prize patrol from Economics Arkansas surprised her in the classroom with the award in August and she was also honored at a banquet at the Clinton Library in Little Rock on Nov. 7, where she received a $1,000 prize check.

School board members vote to give all contracted school employees a $500 one-time bonus during Tuesday's meeting.

The bonus will be paid to all part- and full-time employees on or before Dec. 20, according to Terry Raskiewicz, chief financial officer for the district. The total cost of the bonus to the district is approximately $375,000.

"I was analyzing our budget and working with Mr. Ramey and it was determined we could afford to give all of our employees that are either full-time or part-time a $500 bonus," Raskiewicz said. "That is actually included in our budget so we will not see any of that spent on our budget."

The bonus will not affect the district's current salary schedule and will be a one-time expense, Raskiewicz said. It will be the same amount for all contracted employees, whether they work full- or part-time, and will not be prorated based on the number of days contracted or multiplied by the index for personnel on extended contracts, she said.

"I just love the fact that everybody gets the same amount because we are all part of a team," she said. "We all work, everybody works as hard as everybody else, so I love that we can give the same amount to everybody."

Because the bonus will be distributed equally to all contracted employees, including certified staff members such as teachers and classified staff members such as bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria employees, the measure did not have to be approved by the personnel policy committee.

Temporary employees and substitute teachers will not be eligible for the bonus, Raskieicz said.

"I think it's a great thing," said Board President Brian Lamb. "I appreciate the efforts and would like to recognize all our (employees)."

General News on 11/18/2018