Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Densier Carnes goes up for a shot during the first half Thursday against Bacone (Okla.). The Golden Eagles defeated the Warriors 99-76. JBU is back in action Tuesday against Jarvis Christian (Texas).

The John Brown men's basketball team was teeter-tottering back and forth with being on the verge of blowing out Bacone (Okla.) and letting the Warriors stay in Thursday's game in the first half.

The Golden Eagles took control of matters for good in the second half.

JBU opened the second half on a 13-4 run to open up a 20-point lead and the Golden Eagles went on to defeat the Warriors 99-76 in both teams' Sooner Athletic Conference opener Thursday at Bill George Arena.

JBU led 43-32 at halftime, but after the run to start the second half the lead was 56-36. The Golden Eagles' lead reached as many as 33 points in the second half.

"One of the things that excited me was the fact that we responded really well to start the second half," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "It was an 11-point game (at halftime). We did so many things well offensively in the first half. We had four turnovers. We shot it well. We were doing good things. We just gave up on things on the defensive end, where we gave up eight offensive rebounds. We were giving them some easy putbacks. If we didn't do that, we were in a good place. I thought we started well in the second half. We were able to push that out."

Freshman Luke Harper opened the second half with a 3-pointer and senior Josh Bowling connected on a trey and a pair of free throws for a 51-32 lead.

After a Bacone basket, senior Jake Caudle hit a 3-pointer from the wing for a 54-34 lead. Bacone's Ahjae Johnson scored to bring the Warriors back within 54-36, but Bowling came back with a basket inside for a 20-point lead.

"I was glad to see our two best guys in Jake and Josh step up when we needed some points," Beschta said. "We needed to hit some shots."

Bacone led 5-0 early, but JBU went on a 17-0 run to take a 17-5 lead in the first half.

The Golden Eagles hit five early 3-pointers, two by Desmond Kennedy, two from Rokas Grabliauskas and one from Bowling along with a basket by Quintin Bailey.

Bacone would cut JBU's lead to single digits on a number of occasions.

The Warriors trailed 39-32 late in the second half, but a putback by Ira Perrier and a basket by Bowling before halftime extended JBU's lead back to 43-32.

"I thought we got some really good quality minutes from some guys off the bench especially," Beschta said. "I thought Densier came in and really guarded. I thought Ira gave us some really strong minutes when he was in there against pressure as a freshman, which is great. It was good to see Brent (Toussaint) get going on the scoring and being aggressive. We needed that. We've had a number of guys doing it. We just needed to have that depth."

Bowling finished 8 of 11 from the field and led JBU with 26 points, including connecting on 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point line. Caudle scored 17 points and hit 4 of 8 from long range, while Toussaint had 11 off the bench.

Ramon Ajose led Bacone with 17 points, while Ulandus Jones had 15 and Johnson 11.

JBU is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against Jarvis Christian (Texas). The Bulldogs are 2-2 with losses to Sooner Athletic Conference members Langston (Okla.) 80-67 and No. 11 Texas Wesleyan 85-51.

"They're going to be really athletic," Beschta said. "I think they're going to be a lot like (Bacone) in some ways, but they can really shoot the ball too. This Bacone team is not known for being a great 3-point shooting team. These guys shoot a lot of threes. They lost to Texas Wesleyan by four a week or so ago. ... They're going to be good. They've got some talented players -- a scorer that's putting up close to 30 (points a night). It's going to be a really good test for us. We don't have any cake (games) the rest of the way. We've got this and (College of the Ozarks on Nov. 26) is going to be a good prep for conference right after that. Then we're right into it with the top three teams in the league."

John Brown 99, Bacone 76

Bacone^32^44^--^76

John Brown^43^56^--^99

Bacone (1-4, 0-1): Ajose 17, Jones 15, Johnson 11, Tiger 9, Walsh 6, Goudeau 6, D. Davis 5, Brown 5, T. Davis 2.

John Brown (4-1, 1-0): Bowling 26, Caudle 17, Toussaint 11, Grabliauskas 9, Harper 7, Smith 7, Kennedy 6, Corder 6, Bailey 4, Perrier 4, Carnes 2.

Sports on 11/18/2018