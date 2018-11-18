In light of the Thanksgiving holiday season, local and state law enforcement agencies across the country are joining alongside the United States Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to participate in the "Click It or Ticket campaign," out of a desire to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities that result each year from people's failure to buckle up.

The campaign will be in effect from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25 and is designed to save lives by making sure all Siloam Springs drivers and passengers understand the importance of using their seat belts, according to a press release provided by the Siloam Springs Police Department. It will consist of powerful messages relating to seat belt safety as well as increased patrolling aimed at identifying unbuckled motorists.

Law enforcement will be patrolling the streets looking for unbuckled passengers, and if they spot you, they will pull you over and issue a ticket, the press release states. The reason the department is emphasizing the issue is because with millions of Americans on the road to visit friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is one of the busiest travel times of the year. With that in mind, it is essential to ensure all vehicle passengers are buckled up because with more vehicles on the roads, the chances of being involved in a vehicle crash dramatically increase.

During the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 341 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide; of those fatalities, 49 percent were unbuckled, the press release states. This shows a slight decrease when compared to the same weekend in 2015, when 52 percent of those killed in traffic crashes were unrestrained.

Driving at night has also statistically proven to be more dangerous, with 55 percent of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night, the press release states. Similarly to drunk driving, these deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America.

Whether you're driving across the country or across the street, put on your seatbelt. Not just this Thanksgiving, but every day of the year, remember: Click It or Ticket.

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving and the Click It or Ticket campaign, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/click-it-or-ticket.

