John Brown freshman cross country runner Allika Pearson ran a collegiate-best time of 19 minutes, 09 seconds and placed 153rd out of a field of 340 on Friday in the NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships held at Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In the men's race, sophomore Ben Martin placed 143rd with a time of 26:00 in an 8K race.

Sports on 11/20/2018