50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1968

An expansion program at Dawn Hill was announced in the form of a real estate development and was considered to easily be a great single prosperity step for Siloam Springs and Gentry. Dawn Hill, for the previous two years, had been a great drawing card for this area, bringing golfers and tourists from 48 states.

The real estate program was designed to bring into this area hundreds of permanent-living families, especially retired and semi-retired residents.

Over 400 lots were being prepared to be offered to the public and 128 of those are over-looking or adjacent to Dawn Hill's beautiful golf course. They had been surveyed and were on the register along with the covenants in Bentonville. It was thought the choice lots would increase greatly in value from the current prices, if the trend here is anything like that of Bella Vista or at Cherokee Village. Easy payment plans had been arranged, according to Wayne Dickson who was the real estate broker and Bill Curtis, the real estate salesman. The two men had a real estate office at the time in the Pro Shop building, but plans were on the drawing board for a new real estate office building in the spring.

The Dawn Hill Country Club Resort, for two years prior, was operated as a partnership of Ralph Jones, Siloam Springs Industrialist, and Governor Winthrop Rockefeller. A new corporation was formed as Dawn Hill Inc. Additional stockholders were Bill Simmons and Virgil Alexander of Siloam Springs; Lloyd Cole of Stilwell, Okla., Lloyd Peterson of Decatur, Jim Cantrell of Noel, Mo., Ellis Shelton, George Melbourne, David and Bill McNair of Fayetteville.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1988

The Siloam Springs Board of Directors approved an ambitious three-year Minor Street Program, with the ultimate goal of having all streets in the city paved by 1991.

The $2.2 million program, which was the last in a series of programs begun nine years earlier, had an auspicious goal, according to City Administrator Jim Corl -- "...to get all of the streets in our city done so the last ones are done before the first ones wear out."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2008

First-year Siloam Springs head cross country coach Sharon Jones didn't take long to make a name for herself.

Blessed with a competitive heart, Jones guided the Panthers to the 5A Cross Country state championship in Hot Springs.

The Panthers captured the state title with 67 points, while Vilonia was second with 80 and Harrison was third with 96. Rounding out the top five placements were Greene County Tech with 157 points and Pulaski Academy with 166 points.

Wesley Packard turned in his best performance of the season, finishing in seventh place with a time of 17:55 to lead the Panthers.

Trey Henry, a freshman, followed in eighth place with a 17:57, while Ryan Ostrander was 13th with an 18:10.

According to Jones, all three of those runners finished in the Top 10 percent to earn 5A All-State honors.

