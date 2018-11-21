Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Audience members enjoy their dinner while listening to a brief speech from retired board member and longtime friend of Chet Hobart, Tony Barnes (right). Barnes, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, touched on a number of topics related to his time on the board of the Western Benton County Boys and Girls Club and reminisced about some memorable experiences he had with Chet while there.

The Boys and Girls Club held the William J. Foreman Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday night, where an assortment of community members gathered to honor the life and legacy of the late Chet Hobart.

This marks the fourth year the event has taken place. The event was held in the banquet room of 28 Springs and was sponsored by a number of business, including Cobb-Vantress, Centennial Bank, Generations Bank and Dayspring. The banquet was named after the late Bill Foreman, a former board member of the Boys and Girls Club who was first to receive the honor in 2015.

The purpose of yearly gathering is to accentuate the importance of the legacies left behind by a select few; this year, the honor went to Chet Hobart. Hobart passed away in May 2016 and first came to the Boys and Girls Club in the early 2000s, said Chris Shimer, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County.

He ultimately ended up becoming a board member, serving two terms as the board's president, Shimer said. The impact he had on the organization won't be forgotten as, among other things, he was a key figure in initiating and overseeing the construction of the current Boys and Girls Club facility in Siloam Springs.

"He really kind of oversaw all places of it, working with our subcontractors, working with the contractor on the job and making sure that we stayed within our budget," Shimer said. "We had a vision and he played a key role in making sure our vision was followed through with. It was on time and under budget, that's hard to do, (it's) not easy to do when you have so many moving parts. He was relentless with it, he would visit the sites everyday and make sure things were going smoothly. He really was an integral part to our building campaign and wanted to see it through because of how much he cared for the kids."

A guest speaker who echoed this sentiment was Tony Barnes, a former board member that was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, according to a November 2016 report from the Herald-Leader. He described Hobart as being extremely active in the process and said Hobart was on the original board in which discussions about the facility first took place and that he was one of the biggest proponents for the idea.

Barnes said he first met Hobart in 1965 when he first came to Siloam Springs and ended up as one of his co-workers at Cobb-Vantress in the 1980s. During that time, Barnes said Hobart was Cobb's vice president for international affairs and that they spent a great deal of time traveling together internationally. After Hobart retired, Barnes said, was when he became active in the club.

"(He) was a very good colleague and a good friend, we had a lot of worries and we had a lot of fun," Barnes said. "When he retired and we were going to build this building, he was the ideal guy to bring into it. He took on the task of superintending and from there on, of course, Chet stayed with the Boys and Girls Club and became influential in it."

The night's itinerary also consisted of a video produced by the Boys and Girls Club to help those who didn't know Hobart gain a better understanding of who he was. It featured a few different individuals who either worked with or knew Hobart, who described the way the felt about him.

"I guess my little story about Chet is when we were playing golf with a couple of other guys -- Tony Barnes and Bob Childer -- we finished our round and Chet came up to me and asked me what kind of ball I was playing and I showed him, it was a Callaway," said Bev Williams, a Boys and Girls Club volunteer. "He disappeared for a little bit and (then he came back with) his new ball, it was a Callaway, and he says, 'I want to give you this for putting up with me for this round of golf.'"

Another volunteer of the club to offer words of praise to Hobart was Lynda Young.

"When we moved here, I met Chet out at Dawn Hill, that's when he was with Cobb and everything like that," Young said. "I enjoyed talking to him and always thought he was from some place else besides (here), say, the Bronx is where he was basically - up in the New England states. He was always very, very friendly, I mean you could sit and you could talk to him and I enjoyed that, but he was an energetic guy, he really was."

Before the night came to a close, Kathy Foreman Pyle, the daughter of Bill Foreman and current board president of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, Shanna Morgan, presented Chet's wife, Hazel, with the 2018 Youth Champion Award. Morgan said that the award was meant to recognize the level of commitment he and Hazel had to the kids, to the community and the Boys and Girls Club.

"The vision, enthusiasm, leadership and courage that you've provided is an inspiration to us all, Mrs. Hazel," Morgan said.

The main facility for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County is in Siloam Springs and is located at 655 Heritage Court and the organization also has satellite facilities in Gravette, Gentry and Decatur. For more information, visit bgcwbc.org, or call 479-524-4174.

General News on 11/21/2018