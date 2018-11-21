The holidays are stressful for a variety of reasons -- and one of the biggest is the amount of pressure we put on ourselves to make them perfect.

The images of holiday perfection depicted in movies and TV commercials rarely match your holiday reality -- but that doesn't seem to stop us from setting unrealistic expectations for our own experiences.

This year, make a commitment to enjoy the holidays, instead of putting yourself under emotional, physical and financial stress trying to meet an unattainable ideal. Here are some ways to do that:

• Establish what you find meaningful -- Do you enjoy time spent with family, or cooking up a big holiday meal? Is it the sights and sounds of the season you enjoy most? Determine what makes the holidays memorable for you, and devote your time and energy to making it happen.

• Make compromises, or ask for help -- Accomplishing No. 1 may require you to cut back in other areas. Travel expenses to see family may require to you stick to a tighter gift budget. Hosting a big dinner may require you to skip other events to give yourself time to prepare or solicit help with the cooking, cleaning and prep work.

• Have some compassion for yourself -- Don't feel guilty when you have to decline invitations or if you have to cut back on how much you can spend per gift. Accept that we all have our limits, and that the holidays are about more than material things. Also, make sure you fit exercise and healthy eating into every busy day so you feel your best physically.

• Embrace imperfection -- Avoid letting a change of plans or traditions -- or burned dinner rolls or a less-than-perfect tree -- ruin time spent with your loved ones. Keep some perspective by focusing on the bigger picture of why you celebrate the holidays.

• Stay off social media -- Although it's fun to share experiences, social media makes it too easy for us to compare our holidays with those of others. Doing so can make you feel like your efforts aren't good enough, and it can lead to feelings of resentment.

Unwrapping children's holiday wishes

Kids develop their own ideas about the holiday season from both the media and their peers. This can cause disappointment when the reality of the holidays hits. Whether you're unable to find the "hottest toy of the season," or your kids' wish lists are financially unrealistic, you can help manage their expectations by taking the following steps:

• Remind children that some gifts are too expensive, and money has to be saved for food, clothes and the home that they live in.

• Involve kids in planning your family's holiday festivities and traditions to take some of the focus off of gift-giving.

• Stick with your daily routine as best you can. Some children find breaks in routine stressful, which can exacerbate frustration and disappointment if their holidays don't meet up to their expectations.

Holiday tidbits

• According to a 2015 survey, 62 percent of respondents admitted to having elevated stress levels during the holidays.

• Holiday stress may disproportionately affect women, who often take charge of planning family and workplace events.

• During the holidays, people are more likely to manage stress in sedentary ways, such as watching television, sleeping, eating and drinking to excess.

