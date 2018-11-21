Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A new drone class at Siloam Springs High School is very popular among students. Pictured piloting a drone, from left, are students Jonathan Solarzano, Hunter Guest, Sheena Slate and Maggie Mathe

Siloam Springs High School is offering students the opportunity to learn more about unmanned aircraft and even preparing them to earn their pilot's license in a new drone class.

Their new year-long class, which was offered for the first time this fall, has generated a lot of student interest, according to teacher Megan Denison. The class, which is a part of the school's career and technical education program, focuses on the basics of flight, troubleshooting, basic repairs, laws on flying and possible careers, and also covers areas such as video editing and thermal imaging, Denison said.

Once students have completed the class, they will be prepared to take the test Federal Aviation Administration's Part 107 licensing test for piloting small unmanned aircraft.

The class is very broad and appeals to students who are interested in a number of career fields, including film and television, engineering, agriculture, and search and rescue, as well as those who are just interested in what they can do with drones, Denison said.

In its first year, the school was only able to offer two periods of the class to juniors and seniors, she said. Both class periods are full, with 46 students in the program and there is already a lot of interest from freshmen and sophomores who are looking forward to taking the class in the future.

Many students are already interested in drones or may even have their own, but the class provides adult supervision and career guidance, Denison said. The only prerequisite is teacher approval, to make sure students are responsible.

"Safety is always our number one concern and flying responsibility is always our number one concern," Denison said. "Kids have this technology anyway and a lot of times they don't see the career applications for it and they don't necessarily understand the safety aspect of it until they have an adult guide them. I may not be the most knowledgeable or the best pilot, but when it comes to safety and legalities and those kinds of things, that's really where an adult needs to step in."

Denison got the idea for the class after she earned her unmanned aircraft license in July of 2017 along with her husband Michael. Her husband was interested in using drones for his business while she wanted to use drone footage for coverage of athletic events.

"That kind of evolved into 'What can I do with this,'" she said. "I wanted to be able to get information into the hands of students."

Dension said she received lots of support from the school board and the district for starting the class, as well as a financial investment of $26,000 worth of equipment, including two large drones, a medium drone and three slightly smaller ones, along with thermal imaging equipment and software.

Students, such as seniors Johnathan Cradduck and Max Ketcher who are currently taking the class, also showed a lot of interest in the proposed course last year.

Cradduck said he has been flying drones and model airplanes for six years through several local model airplane clubs. His interest spread to Ketcher, who began racing quad-copters with him. Both students said they were excited about the prospect of learning more about the subject in school.

Ketcher said when he heard about the class his reaction was, "Whoa, I really, really want to do this. This sounds like so much fun to actually learn how to fly my drone correctly and actually use it towards business or something like that."

"I'd say unmanned aircraft are the forefront of technology at this point," Cradduck said. "So it's really important that we educate young people on how to correctly use them because nowadays we are having people who are doing crazy things like diving a bridge or flying over football stadiums and that's not OK, but if we educate students now they won't be making these mistakes later because they will know the implications and it's also great if you want to go into the business of making money with film from the air."

To get to the point where they are ready to fly full-sized drones, students have to pass a written safety test, then practice with small drones for a while to learn the mechanics of maneuvering them. Denison set up games outside in the courtyard to help students practice their piloting skills.

"We went to a lot of preparation to get to the point where we could have kids flying and accomplishing missions," she said.

Ketcher described the thrill of piloting a drone as an out-of-body experience.

"It's really weird that whenever you are flying, you can look at yourself and you're like 'This isn't me, this is someone else, this is a different point of view,'" he said.

Senior Mercedes Swift said it took her a while to learn the controls but now she enjoys maneuvering the drones independently. She initially took the course so she could be more complete in the school's film and cinema program, but soon found a new hobby.

In October, Swift and the other students in the class attended Drone Con in Beebe, Ark. Swift was lucky enough to win a drawing for a new drone at the event. She was also surprised to learn about the many uses of unmanned aircraft at the conference and the career opportunities they provide.

"I looked at those opportunities at Drone Con and it helped me realize there are a lot more careers out there for drones than just emergency procedures or ag," she said.

Swift plans to be a social worker and doesn't see herself going into a career that uses drones, but Ketcher and Cradduck are both interested in pursuing careers that involve drones.

Ketcher said he is considering a military career, pointing out the military has drone units, or starting his own business.

Craddock plans to become a commercial airline pilot or go into aerospace engineering. He plans to take the FFA's unmanned pilot license test at the end of the course.

The enthusiasm the class generates among students is a great way to engage students in other subjects, according to Denison. She is planning a series of projects for the class that will involve topics such as biology, math, writing, business, design, and search and rescue.

In addition to writing her own lesson plans, Denison is also working on a curriculum creation committee for a company called QTL ExploreNet to help write curriculum that will be used in other high school drone programs.

Students in Denison's drone class are ready to start sharing their skills with the community, she said.

"We're at the point where we're ready to start offering some aerial services, thermal or just images," she said. "If people are interested they can contact the school. We have a small business operations class that will handle those requests and then subcontract us out to do the work."

