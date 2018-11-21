Here's a few thoughts on a Thanksgiving grocery list filled with more goodies than I deserve. Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers out there. We're thankful for you.

• The Siloam Springs varsity basketball teams opened their seasons in impressive fashion last week with the Lady Panthers thumping Providence Academy and the boys team storming back to take control of an 11-point victory over the Patriots.

The girls' margin of victory was -- honestly -- a bit unexpected. The Lady Panthers looked much different than the team that took the floor previously in a benefit game against Huntsville.

The boys' win was really quite stirring. It's been a couple of tough seasons for the Panthers, and trailing 29-21 late in the second quarter it looked like Siloam Springs was in danger of letting its season-opener get away.

In the last minute of the second quarter, the Panthers forced three straight turnovers and took a 30-29 lead at halftime with a 9-0 run. Another 9-0 surge to start the second half allowed Siloam Springs to seize control of the game. It was really fun to see.

• The games were played at old Panther Arena on the campus of Siloam Springs Middle School. It's sort of like "Turn Back the Clock" night when the Panthers and Lady Panthers play there, which has happened on several occasions now. It's always fun. I enjoy the Panther Activity Center at Siloam Springs High School, but there's an old school feel to Panther Arena, which for a long time was one of the bigger and nicer gyms in the area.

• It was neat to see a big crowd out at Alumni Field last Saturday to watch the John Brown women's soccer team win its first NAIA National Tournament game 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan.

Now the Golden Eagles are headed back to Orange Beach, Ala., in the Mobile area for the Round of 16 for the national tournament and, hopefully, an extended stay in south Alabama.

• It was my pleasure to be invited to the Siloam Springs cross country program's postseason banquet on Saturday night in the high school cafeteria as the highly successful varsity and junior high teams were recognized for their achievements as a team but also individually. Every runner's personal bests were read aloud as they were introduced and several runners garnered several awards and honors.

Siloam Springs XC, highlighted by five straight state titles by the varsity girls, is right up there as one of the most successful athletic programs at the school, and the future appears bright for a long time.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at gthomas@nwadg.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

