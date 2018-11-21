The board of directors of the Siloam Springs Museum is delighted with the progress of the museum renovation project. The current location of the museum is a result of a partnership with the City of Siloam Springs, which owns the building and has allowed the museum to use it rent free for over 40 years. The museum board began planning to renovate the building last year after determining that it would be financially unfeasible to relocate the museum to the former post office building. Earlier this year, the City reviewed plans for the project and approved funding for it, and we are grateful for the City's support. We are so appreciative of the support of the mayor and the city board members who approved the funding.

We also appreciate First United Methodist Church of Siloam Springs for allowing the museum to store its artifacts at the church rent free during the renovation. Eliminating storage expense from our budget has enabled us to expand the project to include replacing the windows. While this has delayed completion of the project, it will be well worth it. The Museum now plans to reopen early next year.

On the interior, the sheet rock and walls are up and being readied for paint, and the original hardwood floors will soon be restored to their original beauty. On the outside, the City is completing a parking area next door, and a new sidewalk is under construction. A new porch and walk way will soon be added, and we will plant a historical garden next spring.

We have a long history of community support and appreciate your patience during the time we are closed. As soon as the project is complete, we look forward to offering the community an opportunity to see the results.

Our board cares deeply about the museum, our history and our future viability. We work diligently to make informed decisions so we can continue our local impact and achieve our mission, "Coming together to preserve history, celebrate culture and build community."

Katie Rennard, President Siloam Springs Museum

General News on 11/21/2018