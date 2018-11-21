Photo submitted The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys took second place in the Boys Gray division of the Allen Classic on Saturday after losing 36-33 to Fayetteville White in the championship game.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 36-33 by Fayetteville White on Saturday in the Boys Gray championship of the Allen Classic inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (2-1) led 8-1 ater the first quarter, but the Bulldogs rallied in the second quarter to cut the Siloam Springs lead to 17-16.

Fayetteville White outscored the Panthers 10-7 in the third quarter to take a 26-24 lead going into the fourth.

The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 10-9 in the fourth quarter.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 17 points, while Carter Winesburg and Brendan Lashley each had seven points and Caden Pharr two.

Girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated by Huntsville 40-27 in the third place game of the Girls Gray bracket of the Allen Classic on Saturday.

Huntsville led 15-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs pulled within 19-17 at halftime.

Huntsville outscored the Lady Panthers (1-2) 11-4 in the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead going into the fourth.

The Lady Eagles outscored Siloam Springs 10-6 in the final quarter.

Halle Hernandez led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Reina Tiefel had eight, Hannah Riley four, Jaydah Walker three and Bethany Markovich two.

Up next

Siloam Springs returned to action on Monday night against Bentonville. Due to early press deadlines because of the Thanksgiving holiday, results were not available.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers return to action Nov. 29 at Alma along with eighth-grade teams. The four-game night is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

