The Siloam Springs swim team competed Nov. 9 in the Cyclone Invitational at Russellville.

The Panthers came in seventh overall out of 10 teams, while the Lady Panthers took eighth.

Boys

Cabot won the boys meet with 623 points, followed by Bentonville 467, Fayetteville 360, Bentonville West 321, Little Rock Catholic 190, Batesville 165, Siloam Springs 88, Russellville 52, Sylvan Hills 20 and Pottsville 1.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Will Gryder, Landon Cottrell, Lee Thompson and Owen Thomas placed eighth at 1:54.74.

Cottrell placed 12th in the 200 freestyle at 2:06.50, while Javier Chavez was 25th at 2:26.07, Erick Weiser 31st at 2:47.38 and Mason Weitemeyer 32nd at 2:49.25.

Thomas finished 13th in the 200 individual medley at 2:26.40, while Jeremy Seauve was 22nd at 2:57.70.

Thompson placed ninth at 25.52 in the 50 freestyle, while Tristan Cunningham was 32nd at 29.55, Matt Hargett 39th at 32.93 and Liam Scott 44th at 36.07.

Gryder placed 18th in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.11, while Ben Haak was 25th at 1:29.57.

Thomas finished 10th in the 100 freestyle at 56.73, while Chavez was 28th at 1:05.32, Seauve 34th at 1:10.47, Weiser 35th at 1:13.36 and Scott 44th at 1:27.30.

Thompson swam a time of 6:15.66 in the 500 freestyle and finished 17th overall.

The team of Gryder, Cottrell, Chavez and Seauve placed 11th at 1:52.82 and took 11th overall, while the team of Cunningham, Hargett, Weiser and Weitemeyer was 16th at 2:08.52.

Cottrell finished 11th in the 100 backstroke at 1:08.93, while Haak was 18th at 1:27.52, Cunningham 22nd at 1:37.11 and Weitemeyer 23rd at 1:48.03.

Will Gryder was 15th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18.05, while Hargett was 24th at 1:40.19.

The team of Thompson, Thomas, Haak and Seauve placed 12th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:14.54.

Girls

Cabot and Bentonville tied for first place in the girls meet with 511 points, while Bentonville West was third at 431, Fayetteville fourth at 414, followed by Russellville 162, Sylvan Hills 93, Batesville 29, Siloam Springs 18, Vilonia 17 and Paris 1.

HannaJoy Morgan placed 21st in the 200 freestyle with a time of 3:06.04, while Edith Balderrama was 25th at 3:30.90.

Kate Gryder placed fourth in the 100 freestyle at 1:01.01, while Morgan was 22nd at 1:22.81 and Jordan Rush 24th at 1:23.23.

Balderrama placed 23rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:53.76.

Kate Gryder came in 14th in the 100 breaststroke with time of 1:26.38, while Rush was 18th at 1:33.35

Boys win 5A division of FHS Invitational

The Siloam Springs swim teams competed in the Fayetteville High School Invitational on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Competing in the 5A Division, the Panthers finished first in front of Mountain Home 505-308, while the Lady Panthers took second to Mountain Home, 475-195.

Boys

The boys 200 medley relay team of Will Gryder, Landon Cottrell, Lee Thompson and Owen Thomas placed first at 1:53.14.

Luke Markovich placed first in the 200 freestyle at 2:23.69, while Jeremy Seauve was third at 2:33.72 and Tristan Cunningham fourth at 2:45.55.

Gryder placed second in the 200 individual medley at 2:31.32, while Been Haak was third at 2:56.09.

Cottrell placed first in the 50 freestyle at 24.77, while Erick Weiser was third at 29.91, Matt Hargett fourth at 30.41 and Mason Weitemeyer fifth at 33.70.

Thompson placed first in the 100 butterfly at 1:01.55, while Seauve was third at 1:30.58.

Cottrell placed first in the 100 freestyle at 56.15, while Haak was second at 1:10.05, Cunningham third at 1:12.99, Hargett fourth at 1:13.13 and Weitemeyer fifth at 1:16.37.

Thomas took first in the 500 freestyle at 6:00.03.

The 200 freestyle team of Thompson, Thomas, Gryder and Cottrell placed first at 1:43.64, while the team of Haak, Cunningham, Seauve and Markovich was third at 2:00.44.

Gryder was first in the 100 backstroke at 1:08.40, while Thompson was second at 1:09.24 and Weiser third at 1:45.32.

Thomas took second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:15.36, while Markovich was third at 1:22.00.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Weiser, Haak, Seauve and Markovich placed second at 4:45.70.

Girls

In the girls 200-yard medley relay, the team of Baleigh Butler, Jordan Rush, Kate Gryder and HannaJoy Morgan placed second with a time of 2:28.37.

Rush placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 3:24.32.

Gryder placed second in the girls 50 freestyle at 27.63, while Rush was fifth at 38.64 and Edith Balderrama sixth at 41.25.

Butler placed third in the 100 freestyle at 1:17.92, while Morgan was fourth at 1:20.95.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Butler, Rush, Morgan and Gryder took second at 2:17.52.

Gryder was first in the 100 backstroke at 1:12.11, while Balderrama was third at 1:52.55.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action on Nov. 29-30 in the Bentonville Classic at the Bentonville Community Center.

