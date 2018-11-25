Nov. 12

• Brandon Wayne Wood, 34, cited in connection with battery - 2nd degree.

• Alexander Kevin Lewis, 26, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act; DWI, refusal to submit to test; stopped in a crosswalk.

• Joseph Michael Baker, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Bridgett Dian Pack, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathon Michael Lott, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Timothy Scott Jones, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 49, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Nov. 13

• Mitchell A. Selvidge Jr., 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear for speeding -- West Fork Police Department, outstanding warrant.

• Jamie Lee Adams, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear for no seat belt -- Siloam Springs Police Department, outstanding warrant.

• Anibal Pimental, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Manuel Castaneda, 55, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act.

Nov. 14

• Jon Aaron Haskins, 41, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

Nov. 15

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession with intent to deliver marijuana/synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Johnny Lee Preston, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 16

• Alexander Tyler Harris, 21, arrested in connection with criminal trespassing on premises and/or vehicle; obstructing governmental operations/obstructs, impairs or hinders the performance of a government function.

• Steven Carl Woods Jr., 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Wyatt Wingfield, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shanda Maree Harmon, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lance Camron Hill, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Elisa Francisca Matias, 36, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act.

Nov. 17

• Thomas James Alton, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Douglas Day, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

• William Cody Evans, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 18

• Brandon Eugene Doss, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Garth Bret Anderson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

