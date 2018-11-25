Nov. 12
• Brandon Wayne Wood, 34, cited in connection with battery - 2nd degree.
• Alexander Kevin Lewis, 26, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act; DWI, refusal to submit to test; stopped in a crosswalk.
• Joseph Michael Baker, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Bridgett Dian Pack, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jonathon Michael Lott, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Timothy Scott Jones, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Galen Claude Roberts Jr., 49, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
Nov. 13
• Mitchell A. Selvidge Jr., 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear for speeding -- West Fork Police Department, outstanding warrant.
• Jamie Lee Adams, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear for no seat belt -- Siloam Springs Police Department, outstanding warrant.
• Anibal Pimental, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Manuel Castaneda, 55, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act.
Nov. 14
• Jon Aaron Haskins, 41, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act; DWI, refusal to submit to test.
Nov. 15
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession with intent to deliver marijuana/synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnny Lee Preston, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 16
• Alexander Tyler Harris, 21, arrested in connection with criminal trespassing on premises and/or vehicle; obstructing governmental operations/obstructs, impairs or hinders the performance of a government function.
• Steven Carl Woods Jr., 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Wyatt Wingfield, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shanda Maree Harmon, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lance Camron Hill, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Elisa Francisca Matias, 36, arrested in connection with violation of omnibus DWI act.
Nov. 17
• Thomas James Alton, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Douglas Day, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• William Cody Evans, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 18
• Brandon Eugene Doss, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Garth Bret Anderson, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
