Siloam Springs' ninth-grade boys got off to a fast start Monday night against Bentonville, but the Panthers were unable to sustain it as the Tigers rallied for a 40-26 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 11-4 after the first quarter, but Bentonville responded by outscoring the Panthers 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 19-15 lead.

Bentonville outscored Siloam Springs 13-7 in the third quarter to take a 32-22 lead going into the fourth.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers (2-2) with 17 points, while Carter Winesburg had four, Caden Pharr three and Jace Sutulovich two.

Ninth-grade girls

Bentonville took an early lead on the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls and rolled to a 47-28 victory over the Lady Panthers on Monday at Panther Activity Center.

Bentonville led 16-5 after the first period and 29-13 at halftime. The Lady Tigers took a 38-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Hannah Riley and Reina Tiefel each scored nine points to lead the Lady Panthers (1-3), while Halle Hernandez had five, Bethany Markovich and Alexa Maxwell each with two and Grace Arrington one.

Jada Brown led Bentonville with 13 points, while Hailey Tunnell had 10.

Eighth-grade girls

Siloam Springs' eighth-grade girls won their season-opener Monday 40-38 over Bentonville Washington at Panther Arena.

Washington led 14-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Lady Wildcats 12-3 in the second to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs remained ahead by three, 28-25, after both teams scored three points in the third quarter.

Washington outscored the Lady Panthers 13-12 in the fourth.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Brooke Ross had 13, Sophia Stephenson eight and Brooke Smith five.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls opened their season Monday with a 41-26 win over Shiloh Christian at Panther Arena.

The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, and the Lady Panthers pulled ahead 19-16 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Shiloh Christian 14-5 in the third quarter to take a 33-21 lead going into the fourth.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with 13 points, while Keely Keener had eight, Lexi Masters six, Ahnaka Buxton and Ellen Slater each with four, and Abbie Hutto and Addison Pilcher each with two.

Siloam Springs' seventh-graders return to action Dec. 3 at Bentonville Washington.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 11/25/2018