John Brown was out of rhythm in the first half Tuesday against Jarvis Christian (Texas), so the Golden Eagles simplified things to get back on track in the second half.

Baily Cameron converted four shots around the basket to start the second half and the Golden Eagles pulled away for a 81-57 win over the Bulldogs in a nonconference game inside Bill George Arena.

JBU led 33-24 at halftime, but there was a bit of uncertainty with how the Golden Eagles were playing, said head coach Jeff Soderquist.

"I thought the first half we played a little uneasy and I don't think we had any rhythm with our offense," Soderquist said. "I think we tried to settle down and get the ball inside in the second half."

JBU (5-0) led 21-7 after the first quarter and led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, but Jarvis Christian outscored the Golden Eagles 17-12 in the second quarter to pull within nine points at halftime.

"We started utilizing our high-low," said Jarvis Christian coach Derek Hollman. "We started getting stops on defense, slowing them down in transition. They were really killing us in transition."

Jarvis Christian also did a good job defensively during that stretch, Soderquist said, including forcing 12 turnovers.

"It was some of the better defense we've seen. They got after us," Soderquist said. "That was part of it. I think this team is still learning to play consistently. We still have those stretches where we go scoreless."

A 3-pointer from Nyesha Fisher got the Bulldogs within 31-24 late in the second quarter, but Kayla Nelson hit two free throws before the end of the half to extend the JBU lead to 33-24.

After Cameron scored JBU's first eight points of the second half to take a 41-28 lead, JBU got three straight baskets from Jordan Martin to go up 47-29.

JBU extended that lead to 59-36 after three quarters and led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Cameron finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead JBU, while Martin had 17 on 6 of 7 shooting from the floor. Karina Chandra was a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles hit 30 of 57 shots from the field, 8 of 21 from behind the 3-point line, and 13 of 18 from the free-throw line.

JBU also cleaned up its turnovers by only committing five in the second half.

Fisher led Jarvis Christian (0-7) with 14 points, while Jandice Jackson had 13 and Tyesha Brown 10.

The Golden Eagles return to action Monday at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., in what will be the team's biggest test of the season so far.

The Bobcats are 7-1 on the season with their only loss coming at Lyon 91-83.

College of the Ozarks has played John Brown four times in the last three years, winning four close ballgames against the Golden Eagles.

"We'll have the real deal on Monday up at College of the Ozarks," Soderquist said. "They're a very quality team. They're playing well. They're shooting the ball well. They're a really good 3-point shooting team."

John Brown 81, Jarvis Christian 57

Jarvis Christian^7^17^12^21^--^57

John Brown^21^12^26^22^--^81

Jarvis Christian (0-7): Fisher 14, Jackson 13, Brown 10, Ellis 5, Sanders 2.

John Brown (5-0): Cameron 19, Martin 17, Chandra 14, Lawson 8, Williams 7, Nelson 6, Teague 3, Altman 3, Fergen 2, Bailey 2.

Sports on 11/25/2018