Jason Hurcel Clark

Jason Hurcel Clark, 40, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 17, 2018, at his home.

He was born Feb. 13, 1978, in Siloam Springs, the son of Richard Lige Clark Sr. and Lynn Dunlap Clark. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1996. He was a lifelong resident of the Siloam Springs area and had recently started working at Propak in Siloam Springs. He enjoyed bowling and playing pool. He was attending the Salvation Army Fayetteville Corps worship services.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Clark Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Hurcel and Betty Dunlap; and his paternal grandparents, Jack and Patsy Clark.

He is survived by two sons, Colton Hurcel Clark and Landon Ray Clark, both of Siloam Springs; mother, Lynn Clark and Troy Mobbs of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Ricky Clark and wife Nancy, and Daniel Clark, all of Siloam Springs; sister, Breanna Shawver and husband Casey of Colcord, Okla.

Memorial services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Brian Drummond officiating. Following the service, the family gathered at Community Bowl to share stories and memories of Jason. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grand Savings Bank Memorial Fund (Acct # 38018706) or to Salvation Army -- NWA Area Command.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Beulah O. 'Bobbye' Stone

Beulah O. "Bobbye" Stone, 109, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 20, 2018, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 24, 1909 in Booneville, Ark., he daughter of Nichols Brisco and Laura Elkins Brisco. She married Lloyd Stone in Booneville and later moved to Siloam Springs where she was a member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Harrison and husband Frederick of Tulsa, Okla.; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Okmulgee Cemetery in Okmulgee, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Josephine Williams

Evelyn Josephine Williams, daughter of Samuel Enic Lofland and Margaret Sina (Ostrander) Lofland, was born on September 23, 1934 in Liberal, Kansas and departed this life for her Heavenly home on Sunday, November 18, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 84 years, 1 month and 26 days.

She attended school at Skelly, Chewey Community, Okla., and Jay Bird School, Duckworth School, Last Bever around the Siloam Springs, Ark., area. After Evelyn left school to work and help her family, she held many jobs, such as waitressing at various places around Siloam Springs until they would find out how young she was and let her go. Evelyn also worked at Crosstown Poultry as a line packer and at Baldor Electric as an assembler for over 12 years.

She met her first husband, Emmett Hudson, in a café in Siloam Springs in 1950. They were married on February 19, 1952 in Weatherford, Texas.

They moved to Olathe, Kansas for Emmett's job in concrete construction and remained there until 1959, at which time, Evelyn and Emmett moved to Westville, Okla. Emmett passed away from cancer in 1982.

Evelyn met and married Lloyd Williams on February 14, 1984. They spent the next three years traveling back and forth to winter in Arizona. In 1987, they settled in the Piney Community amongst family.

She moved to her daughter's house in Texas in October of 2011 and was able to spend the remainder of her life with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Evelyn lived a full life and enjoyed gardening, flowers and especially taking care of her pets (dogs & cats).

She was preceded in death by her parents: Sam and Margaret Lofland, husbands: Emmett Eugene Hudson and Lloyd Williams, brothers: Sam Lofland and Ernest Lofland, sister: Lola Davidson and half-brother: Junior Lofland.

Evelyn is survived by a large and loving family that includes her children: Debra Burnett and husband Greg of Greenwood, AR, Sue Chandler of Boyd, Texas, David Hudson and wife Kim of Westville, Okla., sister: Ruby Smith and husband Howard of Arkansas, grandchildren: Scott Martin, Chris Martin, Nick Hudson, Casey Hudson, step-grandchildren: Paul Coggins, Chris Chandler, Kay Chandler, great grandchildren: Hudson Martin, Grayson Martin, Kason Hudson, Rykor Hudson, Kinsley Martin, Kennedy Martin, James Chandler, Maddie Chandler, Morgan Chandler, Brent Coggins and Ayden Hudson, along with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, November 26, 2018 at Roberts & Hart Chapel, Westville, Okla., with Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment followed at Foreman Cemetery, Westville, Okla.

Edwin Dale 'Ed' Wood

Edwin Dale "Ed" Wood, 67 of Kansas, Okla., died Nov. 20, 2018, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Aug. 11, 1951, in Siloam Springs, the son of Marvin Otis Wood and Ethel Imogene Milner Wood. He was a farmer-rancher in the area and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his father and niece.

He is survived by his mother, Imogene Wood of Kansas, Okla.; sisters, Marva Yandell of Moore, Okla., and Juana Fisher of Talala, Okla.; and other family members.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Kansas, Okla. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery, West Siloam Springs, Okla. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

