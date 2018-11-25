With one starter out and another in foul trouble, John Brown needed several of its players to step up on Tuesday night against Jarvis Christian (Texas), and that's just what the Golden Eagles did.

Josh Bowling scoring 27 points, Brenton Toussaint had 17 off the bench and Desmond Kennedy finished with 15 in his first start of the season as the Golden Eagles clipped the Bulldogs 79-71 in Bill George Arena.

JBU (5-1) was playing without starting point guard Rokas Grabliauskas (illness) and its starting center Quintin Bailey picked up two fouls within the first minute of the game, which limited his minutes the rest of the night.

Jarvis Christian took advantage initially with a 12-6 lead, but the Golden Eagles clawed back to take a 32-26 lead at halftime and led most of the second half.

Jarvis Christian did rally to take a 65-64 lead with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the game, but a basket-and-one from Toussaint got the lead back for JBU. The Golden Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 15-6 down the stretch.

"I think, number one, it's great to see us tested in a game and come away with a win and just find a way," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "We just had a lot of other guys step up. I think we've talked others years about depth, and I think sometimes it can be a little bit fake in other years. We would get into tough games and it's not there. This was a tough game and we had guys aside from Josh Bowling stepping up and being big. Desmond stepped up and was big. I thought Ira (Perrier) had big minutes. Brenton Toussaint huge for us. That big and-one was incredible. We had a lot of guys making some big plays."

Down 32-26, Jarvis Christian opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers from Chasten King and Eric Stewart to tie the game 32-32, but Jake Caudle answered with a basket to get the lead back for JBU. The Golden Eagles would then pull ahead by as many as 11 points in the second half.

Jarvis Christian cut the lead to 54-53 with 8:38 remaining, but Josh Bowling hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key and then followed with an old-fashioned three-point play as JBU pulled back ahead 60-53.

Jarvis Christian took the lead with a 12-4 run, capped by a basket by Jerreyon Johnson with 3:17 left.

The lead didn't last long. Toussaint powered in for the basket and was fouled and knocked down the free throw to put JBU up 67-65. After a Jarvis Christian turnover, Bowling came down on the other end and put in a baby hook shot.

Caudle knocked down a pair of free throws to keep the JBU lead at 71-67 and after the Bulldogs cut it to 71-69 on a Johnson jump shot, Kennedy answered with a mid-range shot for a 73-69 lead.

Kennedy hit four free throws inside the final minute and Bowling had two late free throws to seal the win.

Beschta said Kennedy got the job done on both ends of the floor late.

"He nailed that jumper in the mid range, but I thought he made a couple of good defensive plays to force some poor shots by them," Beschta said. "He's just got a real ability to step up. We had to switch him after Ira was in foul trouble and fouled and he had to guard their best player (Chasten King). He's a heck of a player."

Bowling's 27 points and eight rebounds come one game after he had 26 points against Bacone to open Sooner Athletic Conference play on Nov. 15 in JBU's previous game.

"Josh took us on his back there down the stretch," Beschta said. "To see him do it back-to-back in games for us really speaks out. He didn't come out of the game in the second half. That's not something he's ever done before. His ability to play through being tired just shows him taking more steps to being an even better player."

The Bulldogs were able to limit Jake Caudle to just eight points, which was part of the game plan according to Jarvis Christian coach Christopher Avery.

"It was a competitive game on both ends," Avery said. "They're well coached. They're disciplined. They performed their game plan to a T. ... Our goal was to stop Caudle and stop Bowling, but Bowling got off. He got hot in the second half. He really hurt us. I really didn't have anybody that wanted to step up (defensively)."

King led Jarvis Christian with 29 points and was the only Bulldog in double-digits scoring.

Jarvis Christian hit 22 of 52 shots from the field and 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line. JBU hit 24 of 54 and 6 of 22 from deep. The Golden Eagles did convert 25 of 32 from the free-throw line.

The Golden Eagles are set to return to action on Monday at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo.

The Bobcats are 5-3 on the season, including a 104-94 win at Sooner Athletic Conference member Mid-America Christian in their last game on Nov. 17.

"There's no lead safe against (College of the Ozarks) ever," Beschta said. "This may be the best scoring team I've seen (Coach Steve Sheperd) have, which is saying a lot because they've got a lot of guys that can score. They beat MACU at MACU a few days ago by 10. They've just got a lot of weapons. We're going to have our hands full. That's where we've got depth and we're hoping that comes into play."

John Brown 79, Jarvis Christian 71

Jarvis Christian^26^45^--^71

John Brown^32^47^--^79

Jarvis Christian (2-3): King 29, Stewart 8, Johnson 8, Young 5, Malone 4, Arop 4, Brown 3, Newton 2, Williams 2, Bell 2, Thomas 2, James 2.

John Brown (5-1): Bowling 27, Toussaint 17, Kennedy 15, Caudle 8, Carnes 5, Corder 5, Harper 2.

Sports on 11/25/2018