The West Siloam Springs (Okla.) town manager has resigned following allegations she used city funds for personal expenditures, it was announced during a town board of trustees meeting on Monday evening.

The official in question -- Kathy Osbourn -- was hired in August 2017 to serve as the town manager, which pays a salary of $70,000 per year, in addition to being hired as the town clerk, which pays $50 per month, according to an Oct. 17 report from the Herald-Leader. During its Oct. 15 meeting, the board placed Osbourn on medical leave, pending an investigation, after discovering irregularities in the city's expenses during a routine examination of the the town's finances in September, according to the report.

Town attorney, Jot Hartley told the board during Monday's meeting that Osbourn submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 16, but the investigation is ongoing and an auditor is currently preparing a full report to present to the board, said Leslie Colantuono, the court clerk for West Siloam Springs. Colantuono named this auditor as Stilwell, Okla.,-based Robert St. Pierre.

St. Pierre declined to comment on the amount of money spent or what it was spent on, but said that he plans to present his findings to the board during a meeting scheduled for Dec. 10. Colantuono, however, said St. Pierre told city officials that the total of Osbourn's expenditures is now at least $80,000 and that by the end of the investigation, that figure is likely to exceed $100,000.

Colantuono said that Osbourn accessed the funds mostly by using a city-owned credit card and that they were used on a number of different things; including remodeling her home, cable bills or shopping trips to commercial retailers such as Kohl's or Sam's Club. Colantuono acknowledged these details will still have to be verified during St. Pierre's audit and added that if Osbourn is found guilty of the allegations, it remains unclear who will decide what punitive measures would be taken or if any would be taken at all.

The Dec. 10 meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. at West Siloam Springs City Hall, located at 4880 Cedar Dr., Colcord, Okla., (West Siloam Springs).

General News on 11/25/2018