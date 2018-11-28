50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1968

December 7 was the day (for the Christmas parade)...10:30 was the time (3 p.m. if rainy).

Thirty floats and musical groups had registered so far, according to Fred M. Pease, Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the parade arrangements.

Santa Claus was to be on his own float, which was being built by the firemen and supervised and decorated by the Auxiliary (wives) who were to see that the float was appropriate for Santa.

Members of the civic clubs were responsible for seeing that the candy was passed out. They were to supervise Girl Scout Cadet Troop #147, who were to actually hand out the candy. Enough was provided for at least 3700 children through the cooperation of the groups and other organizations. (And candy was HANDED out, not thrown into the crowd.)

Bill Bergen was in charge of music and in addition to the High School Band, choral groups and other music was presented throughout the parade.

Mrs. John Stockton was responsible for obtaining the float judges, both men and women. All floats had to be in either of two classes...religious or traditional.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1988

The Siloam Springs Museum's budget got a big boost when it was presented a check for $10,000 from the First National Bank and the Walton Foundation.

Normally the museum's entire yearly budget was about $27,000, so the grant represented almost a 40 percent increase, said Gaye Bland, the museum's executive director.

The money came with "no strings attached," said Don Walker, from the First National Bank, who was on hand to present the check to Bland and the museum's board of directors. It was up to the museum to decide what would be done with the money, he said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2008

Three nights after defeating 7A Springdale, 67-64, the defending 5A champion Siloam Springs Panthers roared past 4A Gravette, 54-24, in the home opener at the Panther Arena.

Panthers head coach Jason McMahan used the Gravette game as more of a scrimmage to see what lineups would work in certain situations.

Senior starters Coleson Rakestraw and Ryan Ostrander each played a quarter before McMahan utilized the bench.

Rakestraw, who scored a game-high 34 in the season-opening win at Springdale, had nine points in 10 minutes. Ostrander, meanwhile, followed with four points.

A bright spot off the bench for the Panthers was 6-foot-4 sophomore forward Nicholas Eshnaur.

Eshnaur, who is the brother of former Panthers all-state guard Christopher (Eshnaur), responded with a career-high 14 points in his first varsity basketball game.

Community on 11/28/2018