Five local homes will open their doors for the annual Christmas Home Tour, scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Mothering Matters, a ministry based in Siloam Springs Bible Church, and offers a fun and festive way to kickoff the holiday season.

The homes on display will all be decorated for Christmas, according to Jennifer Heathcote, co-coordinator for Mothering Matters. They will include an array of architectural styles and will range in age from a historic 1905 home to a newly constructed home completed just last year. Highlights of the tour will be a bake sale at the Lesso family home, located at 153 N. Dogwood St., and a live nativity in the backyard of the Bergthold Home, located at 910 W. Alpine St., she said.

"I think it's just a fun way to connect the community, especially in Siloam, I feel like we have so many homes that are these beautiful houses that we never get to see inside and it's kind of a fun time for people to get to know other people in our community too," she said.

Heathcote described Mothering Matters as "a mom's support group."

The ministry meets twice a month at the church, which was recently relocated to the former Assembly of God building at 927 S. Oak Hill St. During the first meeting of the month, Mothering Matters hosts an expert speaker, she said. During the second meeting, they meet in small groups with a mentor mom whose children are grown and talk about a book they are reading through or a recent speaker.

"We're there to help each other out, to give advice, to listen when moms need to be heard, because a lot of time when you have young children it can be very isolating and so we do have a lot of stay-at-home moms, so this may be the only time they get to get out and interact with other adults," she said.

The group also provides childcare, which gives moms a break and a chance to have adult conversations, she said.

"We try and connect each other and because we're part of Siloam Bible one of their missions is to connect people to Jesus and that's what we want to do, we want moms to not only feel supported by each other but also to feel connected to Christ," she said.

The Christmas Home Tour is the primary fundraiser for Mothering Matters and helps pay for things such as childcare workers and supplies, Heathcote said.

Tickets to the event are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Those attending the event can start at any home and make their way through the tour. Tickets can be purchased at The Foundry, Cafe on Broadway, Occasions, 2 Gals Junk, Heart of the Home, Cari's Closet and Sassafras.

The following homes will be featured on the tour:

Freeman Home

208 S. Wright St.

The historic home of Danner and Trang Freeman in downtown Siloam Springs was built in 1905 and has developed plenty of character and history over the past century. The home has had many owners over the years, with each one adding and updating along the way.

Even with numerous improvements, the history still shines through with a beautiful front staircase, a large pocket door, original fireplace, quaint servant staircase and a large front porch.

Danner's family has lived in Siloam Springs for at least three generations and Trang quickly came to call Siloam Springs home. They strive to honor the past while looking to the future. The home decor includes vintage pieces and incorporates art from early Siloam Springs history.

Smith Home

14824 Southern View

The recently completed 4,000-square-foot European-style home of Russell and Becky Smith was designed to celebrate family. The Smiths found a floor plan they loved with a few unique touches to suit their taste. They love to entertain family and friends so the open concept is very important, along with a good flow and a place for their grandchildren.

The house has a specific decor throughout, with the exception of one room lovingly referred to as the "Grandma Did" room.The room features two barn doors that were taken from a smoke house and a cellar off the 200-acre farm on Spavinaw Creek in Gravette, where Becky's 82-year-old father was raised. Grandma Did's rocking chair that rocked all her children is also showcased in the room. In the home office, is another chair the Smith's brought back to it's glory.

Bergthold Home

910 W. Alpine St.

The home of Dennis and Sue Bergthold offers a little piece of country in the city, surrounded by large trees. The two-story house was built for the family in 1988 on a one-acre lot. It features redwood siding and a wraparound front porch. The interior has oak hardwood flooring and trim. The kitchen was updated and enlarged in 2010. The Bergtholds have raised four children in the home and have made many wonderful memories.

Christmas is the Bergtholds' favorite time of year. They decorate the home with colored lights and it is known to their grandchildren as "the gingerbread house." A live nativity will be featured behind the home.

Lesso Home

153 N. Dogwood St.

The custom home of Adam and Melissa Lesso was designed by Melissa's architect brother Greg Stellmon and was built in 2017.

The modern prairie-style craftsman has tons of character, including two large porches overlooking its 1.5-acre wooded lot, built-ins and even a custom 225-gallon saltwater fish tank.

Thompson Home

18372 Pepper Hills

Dr. Kyle and Kammi Thompson made having room to welcome their families a priority when they purchased their home six years ago.

Visitors will catch glimpses of the importance of family throughout the Thompsons' home. The couple takes pride in mixing family heirlooms with pieces handcrafted by family members. Some special pieces include Kyle's grandmother's chest of drawers in the sitting room, the shopping cart recovered from Kammi's grandparent's grocery store and their son's Louisville Slugger bed, handcrafted by her father.

General News on 11/28/2018