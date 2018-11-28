File photo The annual Christmas parade made its way down Broadway Street. The 2018 parade, hosted by the Heritage League of Siloam Springs, will begin around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

The annual Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday and community members are invited to attend to help kick off the holiday season.

This will be the 38th year for the event-fundraiser, hosted by the Heritage League of Siloam Springs. It will begin around 5:30 p.m., just after the mayor "lights up" the downtown area by turning on a variety of Christmas lights, said Cara Whorton, Heritage League President and Parade Chair.

The parade route will begin on Dogwood Street in front of Siloam Springs Middle School, head east on Tulsa Street, north on Mount Olive Street, east on Jefferson Street, north on Maxwell Street, west on Main Street and north on Broadway Street until turning left onto University Street, where it will end at the bridge just beyond City Park.

Local organizations can sign up for the parade on the Heritage League of Siloam Springs' Facebook page, Whorton said. For those who sign up by Friday, the cost of a vehicle is $10 and a float is $15; the option to sign up on Saturday is available, but there will be a late fee of $10. Though reluctant to spoil any surprises, Whorton said those who have signed up so far include a mix of businesses, churches and civic organizations as well as the high school marching band.

The parade's theme for this year is "Over the river and through the woods to Siloam Springs we go," and there will be a couple of different food vendors in the parking lot between Hoffman Chiropractic and the Siloam Springs mural on Broadway Street, Whorton said. In addition, Tyler Carroll and Bernadette Keck will be providing commentary and acting as the emcees of the night and members of the Siloam Springs High School Panther Singers will be on the steps of Phat Tire to sing Christmas carols.

The annual "Breakfast with Santa" event will also be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be a time for kids to have the opportunity to eat some donuts and breakfast s'mores and hang out with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will also be sending each child a personalized letter that will be delivered to their home, Whorton said. It will take place at the Community Building.

Tickets for "Breakfast with Santa," sold out quickly. Advertisements for the event ran for about a month and a total of 250 tickets were sold on Nov. 4, with 150 sold in about 11 minutes, Whorton said.

The day's festivities are one of four things the Heritage League hosts each year in order to allow them to raise funds for things such as sponsoring college scholarships for high school seniors in the area, or providing financial assistance and other forms of support to a chosen family in the community during Thanksgiving, Christmas and throughout the spring of the following year, Whorton said. For more information about the organization or Saturday's events, visit their Facebook page using the search terms "Heritage League of Siloam Springs," or call Cara Whorton at 479-599-9407.

