We have a new dog park

We have a new dog park where dogs can run

Surely do hope they are having lots of fun!

Alas, my little dogs walk right through the fence

More narrow fence grids might have made a bit more sense.

The new view from our front door is pinch points, seven signs and paths for bikes

I forgot to add four troughs/stock tanks, have you ever seen the likes?

I just wish for sidewalks where people can walk

Guess that discussion has become a lot of talk!

Looking out our front door it looks pretty clear

The best hope of getting my wish is from Santa and eight tiny reindeer!

Ho, Ho, Ho!

Cathi Coleman

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 11/28/2018