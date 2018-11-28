We have a new dog park
We have a new dog park where dogs can run
Surely do hope they are having lots of fun!
Alas, my little dogs walk right through the fence
More narrow fence grids might have made a bit more sense.
The new view from our front door is pinch points, seven signs and paths for bikes
I forgot to add four troughs/stock tanks, have you ever seen the likes?
I just wish for sidewalks where people can walk
Guess that discussion has become a lot of talk!
Looking out our front door it looks pretty clear
The best hope of getting my wish is from Santa and eight tiny reindeer!
Ho, Ho, Ho!
Cathi Coleman
Siloam SpringsEditorial on 11/28/2018
Print Headline: Letter to the Editor