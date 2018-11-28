Larry and Ina McGarrah of Springdale, Ark., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 2018.

The couple were married at the Church of Christ in Siloam Springs, Ark., on Nov. 28, 1968. They bought a farm and built a home eight miles south of Siloam Springs, which they still own.

Larry worked for Bear Brand Hosiery for the first nine years of their marriage then the Gates Corporation for the remaining 32 years of his career. The couple moved to many different locations with the Gates Corporation in the U.S. and once to China for four years. They appreciated the opportunities they had to meet and work with wonderful people throughout the world. Larry retired in 2009.

Ina had her own beauty shop prior to following Larry in his career. During the course of their many moves, she managed beauty supply houses, worked for a number of physicians, worked in city administration and a number of clerical positions.

The couple have one daughter, Timara Hinkel; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, who live near Porter, Okla.

They plan to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary with a trip to Saint Lucia, and an anniversary party at the Butterfield Cabin, which will include a sit-down dinner for 50 family guests.

