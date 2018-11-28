Lucy Nell McLane

Lucy Nell McLane, an 87-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on November 21, 2018, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born April 12, 1931, in Blackburn, Arkansas, to the late Otto Louis and Gladys Gayler Center.

Lucy met her husband, Richard Cope McLane, while they attended Prairie Grove High School. They were married for 39 years before Richard passed away. They enjoyed his career in the U.S. Air Force together and traveled and lived in many countries while raising their four children. Lucy embraced their adventures in foreign lands and exposure to many cultures and languages.

After Richard's passing, Lucy attended university and received a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Oklahoma. She later settled in the Siloam Springs area and was an active community volunteer. She tutored students at the Dogwood Literacy Council and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2012 by the Arkansas Bar Association Law Related Education Committee for her dedicated service there. Lucy was devoted to her pupils and helped them through many challenging hurdles in their lives.

An avid reader and lover of books, Lucy also volunteered her time to the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library Foundation.

In her spare time Lucy loved quilting and was a member of the Dogwood Quilters Guild and the Wedington Quilters. She also enjoyed the community theater at the Sager Creek Arts Center, and at the age of 81, portrayed the role of Annie Nations in Foxfire in April of 2012. She believed in being a lifelong learner and always strived to learn new things.

Lucy was a wonderful role model to many, including her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cope McLane; son, Kevin Michael McLane; four brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Susan Gardner and husband Henry of Lincoln, Ark.; Patricia Anne McLane of Siloam Springs; and Dina Lauren Pittman and husband Clark of Aubrey, Texas; eight grandchildren, Scott McLane Gardner and wife Angela, Lauren Anne Larson and husband Matt, Geoffrey Charles Gardner and wife Callie, James Vincent Sbanotto and wife Stephanie, Andrew Joseph Sbanotto, Allen Michael Sbanotto, Kyle Douglas Pittman and wife Madeline, and Haley Elizabeth Pittman; 11 great-grandchildren, Elaina Pearl Gardner, Silas McLane Gardner, Corbin Riley Carlisle, Hunter Lee Hinshaw, Kaida Linnea Gardner, Linley Joy Gardner, Levi Alexander Sbanotto, Nicholas Owen Sbanotto, Lily Harper Pittman, Beckett Clark Pittman and Bowen Richard Pittman; brother, Don Center; and three sisters, Suzi Wilson, Betty Martin, and Clare Rhoton.

A visitation will be held at the Wasson Funeral Home on Saturday Dec. 1,2018, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Friends of the Library Foundation or the Dogwood Literacy Council.

PAID OBITUARY

Juanita Gene Williamson

Juanita Gene Williamson, 94, of Oologah, Okla., formerly of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 25, 2018, in her home.

She was born March 1, 1924, in Brennan, Ohio, to William Henry Vaughn and Lennie Blanche Burson Vaughn. She married Chester Williamson on Nov. 25, 1941. She got her GED at the age of 65 and worked many jobs over the years, including at Decatur Headstart, day care cook and Will Rogers Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include a daughter, Chris Chisum and husband Tony of Oologah; two sons, Bobby Dean Williamson and wife Mary of Inola, Okla., and Carl Stanley Williamson and wife Judy of Avoca, Ark.; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Verna Moss of Goodman, Mo., Naomi Yarberry of Catoosa, Okla., Mary Jo Blakemore of Springdale, Ark., and Linda Shaw of Collinsville, Okla.; and two brothers, John Vaughn of Chouteau, Okla., and Jerry Vaughn of Colcord, Okla.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Obits on 11/28/2018