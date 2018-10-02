JBU men finish 13th at Rim Rock
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The John Brown University men's cross country team finished 13th place at the annual Rim Rock Farm Classic, hosted by the University of Kansas, on Saturday morning.
