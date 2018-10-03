Capehart leads Panthers at Berryville Back 40
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
BERRYVILLE -- Sophomore Michael Capehart ran a personal record time of 17 minutes, 6.88 seconds and the Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished in first place of the 4A-5A varsity boys division of the Berryville Back 40 on Saturday.
