Martin named SAC Runner of the Week
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
John Brown University men's cross country sophomore Ben Martin used a career-best time at the Rim Rock Farm Classic to earn his second career SAC Runner of the Week honor, the league office announced Monday (Oct. 1) afternoon.
