Pickin' Time on 59 offers treasures
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
It's hard to tell what kind of treasures might be found at Pickin' Time on 59 -- a coffin remodeled into an ice chest, a vintage toy Simmons Foods truck, a handmade decoration or a rare piece of antique furniture. It's this sense of adventure as well as a sense of community that keep customers and vendors coming back to the 26-mile-long garage sale that stretches along Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.
