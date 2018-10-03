Pickin' Time on 59 offers treasures

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Vendors Guy and Shirley Ellis of Watts, Okla., set up their crafts at the sale at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 59 and Cheri Whitlock Drive.

It's hard to tell what kind of treasures might be found at Pickin' Time on 59 -- a coffin remodeled into an ice chest, a vintage toy Simmons Foods truck, a handmade decoration or a rare piece of antique furniture. It's this sense of adventure as well as a sense of community that keep customers and vendors coming back to the 26-mile-long garage sale that stretches along Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs.