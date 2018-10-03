Siloam Springs City Board Ward 3 candidates
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
With the 2018 midterm elections just over a month away, voters in Siloam Springs will have a number of choices to make. At the local level, these choices include deciding upon who will represent Ward 1, Ward 3 and Ward 4 on the city's board of directors. Voters will also have the opportunity to decide who will represent Arkansas' District 87, as the incumbent, Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) is up for re-election and is facing Democratic opponent Kelly Unger.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.