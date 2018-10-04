DaySpring sponsors A Woman's Place lunch and learn
Thursday, October 4, 2018
Author Katelyn Beaty spoke to women about leadership and finding their calling during the Woman's Place Lunch & Learn event on Sept. 26.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.