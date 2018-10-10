Farmers Market transitions from outdoors to online
Customers will have the option to pay online and pick up at Pour Jons Coffee.
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Siloam Springs Farmers Market will transition from the outdoor market to the online fall/winter market this month.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.