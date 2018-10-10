Lady Panthers rally

n Siloam Springs’ volleyball team sinks Shiloh Christian on ‘Dig Pink’ night.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Katie Kendrick goes up for a hit as Shiloh Christian's Kaylee Jackson tries to block during Monday's volleyball match inside the Panther Activity Center.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Katie Kendrick goes up for a hit as Shiloh Christian's Kaylee Jackson tries to block during Monday's volleyball match inside the Panther Activity Center.

It's only fitting that Siloam Springs' most stirring volleyball rally came on the same night the Lady Panthers honors those fighting against breast cancer.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.