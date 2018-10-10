Ninth-grade volleyball loses close one to Shiloh Christian
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team was defeated 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 15-6) by Shiloh Christian on Monday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.