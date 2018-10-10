Picking the perfect pumpkin
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Abbey Johnson of Siloam Springs picked out the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, owned by Kevin Edmondson of Gentry, during the Homegrown Festival in downtown Siloam Springs on Saturday. For more pictures of the festival, see page 6A.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.