USAO hands JBU rare conference loss

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore defender Audrey Balafas, right, battles Science and Arts (Okla.) defender Grace Schmidt for the ball during Saturday's match at Alumni Field. The Drovers defeated the Golden Eagles 2-1.

In what has become a rivalry with major postseason implications, No. 24 Science and Arts (Okla.) escaped Alumni Field on Saturday (Oct. 6) afternoon with a 2-1 decision over the No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team.