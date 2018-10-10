USAO hands JBU rare conference loss
n It was the Golden Eagles’ first SAC defeat since 2015.
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
In what has become a rivalry with major postseason implications, No. 24 Science and Arts (Okla.) escaped Alumni Field on Saturday (Oct. 6) afternoon with a 2-1 decision over the No. 6 John Brown University women's soccer team.
