Wooldridge joins Sager Creek Pediatrics

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Dr. Terry Wooldridge
Dr. Terry Wooldridge

Community Physicians Group recently announced arrival of Dr. Terry Wooldridge, M.D., to the Sager Creek Pediatrics and Family Care clinic in Siloam Springs, Ark.

