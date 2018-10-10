Wooldridge joins Sager Creek Pediatrics
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Community Physicians Group recently announced arrival of Dr. Terry Wooldridge, M.D., to the Sager Creek Pediatrics and Family Care clinic in Siloam Springs, Ark.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.