Fire department reaches long-awaited milestone
Sunday, October 14, 2018
The Siloam Springs Fire Department was selected by the American Heart Association as one of seven entities across the state to receive the 2018 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold-Status award, a rare accomplishment meant to recognize emergency medical service providers who consistently demonstrate an exceptional ability of providing pre-hospital "STEMI" care.
