Fire department reaches long-awaited milestone

Photo Submitted Members of the Siloam Springs Fire Department posed for a picture with their 2018 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Status award on Sept. 25.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department was selected by the American Heart Association as one of seven entities across the state to receive the 2018 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold-Status award, a rare accomplishment meant to recognize emergency medical service providers who consistently demonstrate an exceptional ability of providing pre-hospital "STEMI" care.